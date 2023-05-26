Kejriwal seeks to meet Kharge, Rahul to lobby support on Centre’s ordinance

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he has sought time to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi for their support in Parliament against the Centre’s ordinance giving control of ‘services’ back to the Delhi lieutenant governor.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “Sought time this morning to meet Congress president Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji to seek Congress support in Parliament against undemocratic and unconstitutional ordinance passed by BJP government and also to discuss general assault on federal structure and prevailing political situation.”

On Thursday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar had offered his “support” to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the matter. Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann had met Pawar in Mumbai to seek NCP’s support against the Centre’s ordinance on control of administrative services in the National Capital.

Earlier, Kejriwal and Mann had met former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday and also secured the Shiv Sena-UBT’s support on the matter.

The Central government has brought an ordinance to set up a permanent authority known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority whose chairperson will be the Delhi chief minister along with chief secretary, Delhi; Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi to make recommendations to the Delhi L-G regarding matters concerning transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters. However, in case of difference of opinion, the decision of the L-G shall be final.

On May 11, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled that it is ideal to hold that a democratically elected Delhi government should have control over its officers and the L-G is bound by the advice of the elected government in everything other than public order, police, and land. The top court stressed that if the government is not able to control and hold to account the officers posted in its service, then its responsibility towards the legislature as well as the public is diluted.

The ordinance came after the apex court gave the Delhi government control in services matters, including transfer and posting of officers.