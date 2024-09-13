Kejriwal merely granted bail, not acquitted: Devender Yadav

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav said on Friday that the Supreme Court (SC) has merely granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and not acquitted him.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s bail by the apex court, Yadav said, “The SC granting bail to Kejriwal with stringent conditions makes it clear that the court has not acquitted him. The AAP has been celebrating the bail of Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh as if they have been absolved of all the corruption charges against them.”

Attacking the Chief Minister, the Delhi Congress chief said, “Arvind Kejriwal’s conditional bail granted by the SC after multiple rejections in the liquor scam case is a legal procedure. He cannot go to office and function as Chief Minister, which exposes both him and the character of the AAP before the people.”

Advertisement

“When Kejriwal was granted bail before the Lok Sabha elections, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was assaulted inside his official residence by his private secretary Bibhav Kumar, and that case is on trial,” he added.

Referring to the alleged liquor scam, Yadav said, “Delhi Congress was the first to come out on the streets and object to the opening of liquor vends all over the capital, including non-conforming areas, when the scrapped liquor policy was implemented.”

“If there was no irregularity in the old liquor policy, why was it scrapped in a hurry when the LG ordered a CBI probe into the liquor policy following a complaint filed by the Delhi Congress? And if there was no scam in the scrapped liquor policy, how could the AAP, which was not even a national party then, generate so much money to contest the Goa Assembly elections? These questions have not yet been answered,” he said.

In an apparent reference to the 2025 Assembly polls, he said, “People are now looking for change, seeking a stable government that addresses their problems, rather than a government with a non-functioning Chief Minister.”