Kejriwal makes first public appearance in Delhi after poll defeat, slams BJP on education and power issues

More than three months after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a defeat at the hands of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made his first public appearance and delivered a speech in the national capital on Tuesday.

Kejriwal was speaking at the launch of the party’s student wing, the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), held at the Constitution Club of India.

In his first address since the electoral loss, Kejriwal sharply criticized the BJP, stating, “It’s been barely three months since the BJP took over Delhi, and they’ve already started wrecking government schools. Parents and students are raising alarms on social media. Even the Schools of Specialised Excellence—our best schools—are being dismantled. That’s because quality education isn’t part of mainstream politics. In alternative politics, every child—rich or poor—deserves access to quality education.”

He also claimed that under AAP’s decade-long governance, Delhi residents enjoyed uninterrupted electricity, but under the new BJP-led administration, the city is once again facing power cuts lasting 3–4 hours—conditions reminiscent of the Congress era in Delhi.

Notably, AAP suffered a major setback in the February 5 Assembly elections, with the BJP winning 48 of the 70 seats. AAP’s tally dropped sharply from 62 seats in 2020 to just 22 in 2025.