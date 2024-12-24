Kejriwal lied about woman’s name being deleted from voter list: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday claimed that former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had lied about a woman’s name being deleted from the voter list as the same woman in an interview with a news agency clarified that she remains a registered voter in the Trinagar assembly constituency and has been casting her vote regularly.

Sachdeva said that the same woman, whose name was deleted from the voter list as per Kejriwal’s claim on Monday, told a news agency that she had not mentioned anything about her name being deleted to the AAP chief, and he may have mistakenly made the statement due to a misunderstanding.

The BJP leader reiterated that the party has repeatedly highlighted the AAP chief’s politics of confusion and deceit, alleging a lack of credibility in his statements.

Sachdeva claimed that the woman’s statement has exposed Kejriwal’s falsehood, while the residents of the city believe that he used her as an example to propagate the illusion of large-scale deletion of voters’ names from the electoral rolls in Delhi.

Linking it to Kejriwal’s claims regarding alleged attempts of attacks on him, the BJP leader further stated that after the current issue about the deletion of names from the voter list, it would not be wrong to say that Kejriwal’s claims about attacks may be self-created incidents.

Sachdeva further claimed that the AAP chief appeared distressed after the BJP demanded an investigation into the presence of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya voters, alleging that they could be the foundation of AAP’s electoral success.

The AAP chief, who began the registration for the Delhi government’s Mahila Samman Scheme, claimed during the process on Monday that several cases were found where women were in possession of their voter ID cards, but their names were missing from the voter list. Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had deleted their names from the list.