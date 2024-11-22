Kejriwal launches ‘Revari Pe Charcha’ ahead of Delhi polls, says public money belongs to people

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched the “Revadi Par Charcha” campaign, with an aim to expand party’s electoral outreach ahead of the forthcoming Delhi Assembly poll, with the spotlight on free electricity, water, healthcare, education, women’s bus rides, and senior citizens’ pilgrimages provided by AAP government.

Kejriwal, hitting out at the BJP, in his message to the public said if the saffron party is voted to power, it is going to roll back all the free facilities, however AAP will add another feather by promising Rs 1,000 for every woman monthly, as the 7th provision.

The “Revari Par Charcha” campaign will run from November 25 to December 10, pumping up the contest for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Kejriwal stated that the elections are just around the corner, and this campaign will be held across Delhi, in every street, neighborhood, and society with a total of 65,000 meetings.

According to the AAP chief, party workers, office bearers across booths and teams will go among the people to inform them about the work that the AAP government has done in Delhi.

Kejriwal further stated that the AAP government has provided six major free ‘revaris’ to the people of Delhi, and in response to the criticism of these free services, he said that his party is proud of the same and further leave it to the people of Delhi to decide if they wish to continue receiving them.

Hitting out at the saffron party, he said across 20 BJP-ruled states, not a single one offers any of these benefits which AAP is offering in Delhi.

Kejriwal said, “Only Delhi and Punjab, under AAP’s governance, provide free electricity. A vote for BJP in Delhi will mean the return of electricity bills in thousands every month. Only the AAP can provide free revari of 24×7 electricity to Delhiites, and we have only been governing for almost 10 years,” he claimed.

Kejriwal also hit out at the saffron party, saying that during last assembly polls, BJP leaders had promised to regularise unauthorised colonies, but five years have passed, but not one registration has been done.

He said that Delhi’s governance is split in half, between the state government and the Centre, and claimed that over the past decade, AAP’s dispensation delivered electricity, water, schools, hospitals, roads, CCTV cameras, streetlights, and sewage systems, while alleging that the BJP has only stalled progress of the city.

He urged people of the city to give AAP another chance, promising that this time if the party comes to power, it will complete the remaining works in such colonies.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, highlighted the significance of the upcoming elections and the leadership of Kejriwal, emphasising that reaching out to people is important, and talking seriously about what AAP did for them.

———————-