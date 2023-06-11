Kejriwal launches a scathing attack on Centre

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre over its ordinance to have control over administrative services in the National Capital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed the Centre’s ordinance as dictatorial and claimed that the Union Government will bring similar ordinances in other states too which include Punjab and Rajasthan.

Addressing the AAP’s mega rally against the Centre’s ordinance at Ram Lila Maidan here, the Delhi Chief Minister said: “We have come to know that this is Modi ji’s first attack. Through the ordinance, today dictatorship is being implemented in Delhi. Tomorrow this will be brought everywhere, Punjab, MP, Rajasthan.”

The Delhi Chief Minister accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not letting him work and accused him of “demolishing Mohalla Clinics, stopping Yoga Classes, and withholding medicines at hospitals.”

Kejriwal took a dig at the Prime Minister by narrating a story about a “Class 4 educated king” and called Delhi’s seven MPs “slaves to the BJP.” He accused them of obstructing the development work in Delhi.

“PM Modi has ruined the entire country. Unemployment is increasing, inflation is increasing, corruption is increasing, GST has ruined businessmen, the railway is in poor condition, but BJP doesn’t know how to stop it. The 4th pass King doesn’t know how to handle the situation. He will issue Rs 2000 notes and then ban them.”

Kejriwal said his party’s movement against corruption was successful, similarly the movement to save the Constitution will also be successful.

“12 years ago, we had gathered at the same Ram Lila Maidan today to fight against corruption. I bow to this platform. It is a holy platform. Today, from this platform, we have gathered to remove an arrogant dictator from the country. As the movement against corruption was successful, similarly this movement to save the Constitution will be successful,” the AAP national convenor said.

In his address, the Delhi Chief Minister thanked Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for ‘fighting the battle of Delhiites’ in the Supreme Court.

“The Supreme Court gave a decision in favor of the people of Delhi. I thank Abhishek Manu Singhvi from this platform for fighting the battle of Delhiites. Within a week of the Supreme Court order, the Prime Minister overturned it. For the first time in 75 years, such a Prime Minister has come,” Kejriwal said.

He said: “Today democracy is ending in the country, this is called dictatorship. The Supreme Court said in its decision that India is a democracy, the people choose a government, and the government has the right to work. But Modi ji says he does not accept the order of the Supreme Court and he has changed that decision through an ordinance. Modi ji’s ordinance says that now there will be no democracy in Delhi, dictatorship will continue, Prime Minister says that he will run the government through LG.”

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP leaders kept abusing him every day but he has been busy with his work and will keep rejecting the ordinance.

“While implementing the constitution on January 26, 1950, Baba Saheb had said that the public would be supreme, but Modi ji has blown away the constitution. BJP leaders abuse me every day but it doesn’t matter to me, I am busy with my work. But Modi ji has slapped the people of Delhi with the ordinance. I will keep rejecting this ordinance,” the AAP national convenor said.

Kejriwal said that he visited many states and met leaders of different political parties who have agreed to oppose the ordinance brought by the central government.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai and party MP Sanjay Singh addressed the rally.

Eminent lawyer and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal also addressed the rally and spoke about the legal and constitutional aspects of the ordinance. Sibal attended the rally at the invitation of Kejriwal.

Delhi Police had made a heavy security deployment around the Ram Lila Maidan in view of the rally.