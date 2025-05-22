‘Kejriwal is daydreaming’: Sachdeva on AAP’s nationwide expansion plan

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Thursday that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement to expand his party’s organisation nationwide is his daydream.

He claimed that the party that is regularly losing its political ground, in both Delhi and Punjab, is now talking of a nationwide expansion – a dream that resembles Mungerilal ke haseen sapne (unrealistic fantasies).

Sachdeva added that in Delhi, AAP councillors and workers are resigning from the party, accusing Kejriwal of neglecting the organisation.

Media reports also suggest that several AAP MLAs have distanced themselves from the party, he claimed.

In such a situation, Kejriwal dreaming of national expansion makes him look like a fictional character living in delusions, Sachdeva added.