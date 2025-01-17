Kejriwal has only deceived public: LoP Vijender Gupta

Stepping up his attack on former chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said he has only deceived the public in the last 10 years.

Referring to the various promises made by Kejriwal ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, he said, “Kejriwal’s announcements are deceptive and empty promises, which never translate into reality.”

He urged the people of Delhi not to fall “prey to Kejriwal’s misleading words” and warned that “he has only deceived the public over the last 10 years, and will continue to do so”.

Gupta, who is also BJP’s nominee from the Rohini Assembly seat, stated that the saffron party’s manifesto serves as a “guarantee” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of Delhi.

He assured that all promises made in the manifesto would be implemented as soon as the BJP forms the government, emphasising that the BJP not only fulfills what it promises but goes beyond to achieve even the unspoken.

Elections to the 70-member Assembly will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.