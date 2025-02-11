Kejriwal dreaming of becoming Punjab CM: BJP MLA Sirsa

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Rajouri Garden Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed on Tuesday that AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal is dreaming of becoming the chief minister of Punjab. He cited the

meeting of Punjab legislators in Delhi to substanciate his claim.

Sirsa wrote in a post on X, “Kejriwal has become intoxicated with power and after losing Delhi, he is now dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab. To fulfill this dream, he has prepared to blame

Bhagwant Mann for the incompetence of the party government in the last three years.”

Let Kejriwal try as much as he can, his dream of becoming the chief minister of Punjab will never be fulfilled, he added.

The BJP MLA further said that the nervousness reflecting from the body language of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after today’s meeting supports the theory that Kejriwal wants to remove him from the post of CM.

However, after Kejriwal’s meeting with the Punjab MLAs, Mann said, “AAP’s Punjab team worked tirelessly in the streets of Delhi, for this, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia expressed their gratitude to everyone.”

He said the AAP government in Punjab is working for the benefit of public with electricity, education, healthcare, and infrastructure. “In Delhi, over the past ten years, our government has carried out unprecedented work, so much so that people still say they had never seen or heard of such progress before the AAP came to power,” he said.

“Winning and losses are part of the game. But we will replicate Delhi’s experience in Punjab. We have already established over 850 Mohalla Clinics, revamped hospitals, and launched schools of eminence, where students are excelling in competitive exams,” Mann said.