Kejriwal claims victory, says Ammonia levels in Yamuna dipped after AAP raised issue

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the people of Delhi for the success of their ‘struggle’ to stop the flow of contaminated water.

दिल्लीवासियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। हम सबका संघर्ष रंग लाया। दिल्ली में जो ज़हरीला पानी भेजा जा रहा था, वो अब बंद हो गया। दिल्ली में आने वाले पानी में अमोनिया की मात्रा 7 ppm से घटकर 2 ppm हो गई है। अगर हम आवाज़ नहीं उठाते और संघर्ष नहीं करते, तो आज दिल्ली की आधी आबादी को पानी नहीं… pic.twitter.com/9tNzvvr0zb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 31, 2025

Taking to X, he said that ammonia levels in the water dropped from 7 ppm to 2 ppm, saving Delhi from a potential water crisis.

“Many congratulations to the people of Delhi. Our struggle bore fruit. The poisonous water that was being sent to Delhi has now stopped. The amount of ammonia in the water coming to Delhi has decreased from 7 ppm to 2 ppm. If we had not raised our voice and struggled, half the population of Delhi would not have been getting water today. We saved Delhi from a huge water crisis. The Election Commission has issued a notice and threatened me. My reply to the Election Commission,” he wrote in his X post.

Earlier today, AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in a letter to the Election Commission raised serious allegations against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

He sent a written response to the Election Commission, demanding that a criminal case be filed against Nayab Singh Saini regarding the ‘poisonous’ Yamuna issue.

Kejriwal claimed that the levels of ammonia contamination in the raw water being supplied to Delhi from Haryana were ‘unprecedented and dangerously’ high. In the letter, he claimed that the ammonia levels started increasing very sharply from 15 Jan onwards (around 3.2 ppm on 15 Jan) and reached 7 ppm a few days later.

The AAP convenor stated that CM Atishi contacted the Haryana CM to resolve the crises; however, despite several attempts, the issues remained unresolved.

“The Chief Minister of Delhi called up the Chief Minister of Haryana in the last week of December and requested him to either take steps to reduce ammonia or provide additional water to dilute it. Though CM Haryana assured me that he would take the necessary steps, however, he did not. Subsequently, CM Delhi again called him several times. After a few calls, CM Haryana stopped taking CM Delhi’s calls,” as stated in the letter.

He alleged that a ‘deliberate conspiracy’ was made by the Haryana CM to influence the Delhi assembly election.

“There was a deliberate conspiracy on the part of Haryana CM, who happens to be from BJP, to influence Delhi elections by sending highly polluted waters to Delhi. He knew very well that this would create artificial water scarcity in Delhi, whose blame would lie on the AAP government in Delhi. This would have rendered almost half of Delhi without water and would have created huge public misery for almost 10 million people of Delhi who would have gone without water,” he said in the letter.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission held a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal on Friday morning as a special case, altering its earlier schedule in view of the campaign period in Delhi. The Commission gave a patient hearing to Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate his statements on the Yamuna poisoning and mass genocide.