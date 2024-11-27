Kejriwal attributes deteriorating law & order in Delhi to Centre’s failure

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, while acknowledging that the law and order situation in the national capital has deteriorated over the past one and a half years, accused the BJP-led Central government of failure to maintain it.

He said he had gone to meet a businessman in West Delhi’s Nangloi. Outside his shop, a few days ago, miscreants fired shots. He alleged after the arrest of two people involved in the firing, there has not been any a search to find the mastermind.

The AAP chief claimed the number of extortion calls to Delhi’s traders has increased with the deteriorating law and order situation.

Kejriwal said he had simply come to meet the businessman out of concern as he was once the CM of Delhi, and also being the national convener of AAP, which is a national party. The former Delhi CM said BJP workers blocked his way while he was on his way to visit the businessman. “My car was blocked in the midway and was not allowed to reach his shop, while his son had to come and meet me.”

He alleged that Delhi at present was witnessing an atmosphere similar to what he had heard about Mumbai in the 90s when there was dominance of the underworld.

He urged the Centre to improve the law and order situation of Delhi, claiming that people nowadays fear stepping out of their houses, while women also feel unsafe.