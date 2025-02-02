Kejriwal approaches CEC with complaints against police, BJP workers

With the polling for the assembly elections in Delhi barely three days away Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, approached Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar with a complaint that the Delhi Police is unduly detaining AAP workers to obstruct the AAP’s election campaign allegedly under pressure from the BJP.

In a letter to the CEC, the AAP’s National Convenor urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to intervene in the matter and ensure a free and fair electoral process in the national capital.

He particularly mentioned the detention of two senior AAP workers, Chetan and Om Prakash, both booked under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), at the Tilak Marg Police Station.

In the letter, Kejriwal alleged that Chetan was physically assaulted by police officials and had to be rushed to Lady Hardinge Hospital as he, unable to withstand the brutal assault, fainted inside the police station. Om Prakash, who too was detained on allegedly trumped-up charges, released on bail after a prolonged legal battle.

The letter cited several incidents with details where BJP workers allegedly threatened and assaulted AAP volunteers but no action was taken against them. An AAP volunteer, Sonam, was reportedly threatened by a man named Dabas in Kidwai Nagar (East) Slums on January 27.

Another volunteer, Bunty, was allegedly detained after being threatened by Anil Soni, a BJP worker, at BR Camp. AAP worker Raja was reportedly slapped in Kidwai Nagar East Slums and his campaign materials were seized. Booth president Umesh from Tughlak Lane Slums was allegedly warned of retaliation after the elections, while Raju Matiala, BJP member, reportedly issued threats to AAP workers at C-32 Slums, Kali Bari Marg.

Among the allegations from the AAP, one is against a group of BJP workers, who travelled to the area behind Le Meridien hotel in New Delhi in a black Scorpio and threatened the people residing there supporting the AAP. At booth number 73 (T-Huts), one Rohan allegedly snatched campaign materials from AAP volunteers before calling the police to complain against them.

In Sangli Mess, shopkeepers reportedly refrained from engaging with the AAP for fear of BJP workers who threatened them with the demolition of their premises.

In his letter, Kejriwal also cited the attack on his convoy on January 18 in Lal Bahadur Sadan, Gole Market, during his campaign. He urged the election commission to take immediate action in the cases and deploy independent observers to monitor police activity on the night before polling and prevent unlawful detentions, particularly in sensitive areas.

He also requested for the protection of AAP volunteers by agencies other than the Delhi Police and demanded the suspension of police officers involved in the alleged wrongful detentions. Additionally, he called for strict legal action against the BJP workers accused of threatening and attacking AAP members under Sections 170 and 171 of BNS.

Emphasising that the systematic intimidation of AAP volunteers is an attack on the democratic process in his letter, Kejriwal said the integrity of the electoral system must be upheld at any cost.