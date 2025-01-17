Kejriwal announces free bus travel for students in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal Friday announced that male students studying in schools and colleges will be offered free bus facility, and also 50 per cent concession in metro fare if the AAP government returns to power in Delhi and the Centre agrees to it. Bus travel is already free for women in Delhi in all AC and non-AC buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

He stressed that the AAP government gives maximum importance to education. ”The poor miss out on education because they do not have money. If our government is formed again, students will be provided free bus facility. It is free for girl students now and we will make it free for boys too, said Arvind Kejriwal,” said Kejriwal.

He said he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposing that a 50 per cent concession must be given to students who commute in Delhi Metro. Kejriwal said, “A large number of students use the metro in Delhi, which has become expensive. A common student faces a lot of problems commuting..

”Metro is the 50-50 venture of the Delhi government and the Central government…I have written a letter to the Prime Minister that students should be given a 50 per cent discount on the metro ticket.”

“The expense that will come after giving the concession, that expense will be divided 50-50 between the Delhi government and the Central government. This is an issue of public interest, there is no politics in it. I hope the PM will accept this…Post elections, travel for all students in Delhi buses will be free. We will provide a 50 per cent concession in metro fares for all Delhi students…,” he added.

Delhi assembly elections are scheduled to be held on February 5. Counting of votes will take place on February 8.