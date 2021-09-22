Keep farmers’ agitation above politics, Akalis ask Rajewal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has asked senior farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal to keep the farmers’ agitation above politics. It requested him to take concrete action against hooligans who had targeted Akali workers proceeding to Delhi to participate in the party’s march to Parliament.

Senior SAD leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Grewal and Daljit Cheema on Tuesday said it was most unfortunate that even after admitting that some wrong elements wanted to defame the ‘kisan sangharsh’, Rajewal had neither secured an unconditional apology from those guilty of hooliganism nor subjected them to the process of law.

Chandumajra and Grewal also took objection to Rajewal’s statement that only SAD legislators and MPs should have gone to protest in Delhi.

“We fail to understand what objection he has to a protest by thousands of people. Earlier also thousands of farmers marched to Parliament which sent out a message of unity and strength attracting worldwide attention,” they said.

Asserting that they held Rajewal in high esteem, the SAD leaders said, “Rajewal, however, should not lower his dignity by making political statements. We are ready to debate political issues separately and the kisan forum should not be used for the same.”

Cheema rebutted the assertion of Rajewal that SAD was defaming the ‘kisan andolan’ by releasing videos. “In fact, the videos showing Akali leaders and even women being abused, intimidated and even robbed besides the damage done to their vehicles have been posted by the perpetrators and not the victims.”

He said it was unfortunate that Rajewal had chosen to politicize the issue and also paint SAD, which had resigned from the Union ministry and even quit the NDA, in poor light.