The Udupi police have formed four special teams to crack the murder of a woman who had just returned from Dubai recently.

The murder which took place in a private apartment in Kumbragodu near Bramhavar had shocked the coastal town.

Vishala Ganiga, 35, was strangulated with a wire on July 12. Vishala had returned on June 30 from Dubai with her daughter. She was staying at her parents’ place in Udupi.

On the fateful day last week, Vishala had told her parents that she would visit their apartment in Brahmavar and return after finishing some work at a bank.

The incident had come to light when her father went to check the apartment after his daughter did not return home.

It is suspected that the murder took place over a financial matter.

Police have taken the CCTV footage into custody. Her gold ornaments and cash were found missing from the apartment.