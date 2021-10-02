Karnataka CM set to inaugurate new district of Vijayanagar

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate Vijayanagar as the new state district at an event on Saturday. Vijayanagar will become the 31st district of Karnataka.

According to sources, Bommai is expected to announce a package of Rs 464 crore for various development works in the Vijayanagar district. The new district comprises six ‘taluks’, including the World Heritage site Hampi. The district was carved out of the Bellary district.

The state government has organised two-day celebrations to which national artists and singers have been invited. Stages reminiscent of the grandeur of the erstwhile Vijayanagar kingdom and Hampi architecture have been set up.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who had announced the new district of Vijayanagar will also be present at the event along with religious leaders, Union Ministers and other invitees. Karnataka Tourism Minister, Anand Singh has been at the forefront of the move to carve out the new district.

Anand Singh had submitted his resignation as an MLA during the previous Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government demanding a new district before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Yediyurappa, who had promised Singh to fulfil his demand, kept his word even as Bellary mining baron and former minister, Gali Janardhan Reddy opposed it.

The state government had appointed Anirudh Shravan as the Deputy Commissioner and K. Arun as the Superintendent of Police on September 30.

Vijayanagara district is located in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region. It was home to the former capital of the famous Vijayanagara kingdom, Hampi and Virupaksha temple and UNESCO world heritage sites.

During British rule, Vijayanagar was part of the Madras presidency. After India’s independence, with the formation of Andhra Pradesh in 1953, this region became part of the Bellary district in Mysore state. The people of the region had been demanding the formation of the new district since 1997.