Kapil Mishra holds public grievance camp in Karawal Nagar, orders immediate redressal of citizens’ issues

Delhi’s Minister for Art, Culture and Languages, Kapil Mishra, on Saturday organized a public grievance redressal camp (Jan Sunwai Camp) at the SDM office in Sabhapur, Karawal Nagar Assembly Constituency in North East Delhi, engaging directly with the locals.

During the public hearing, residents of the area — including women, men, and youth from various walks of life — approached the Minister to present their concerns and issues.

Mishra attentively listened to each individual and directed the concerned departments and officials to take immediate action to resolve their grievances.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, “The Delhi Government is committed to the holistic development of Karawal Nagar. Concrete steps are being taken to ensure the swift resolution of citizens’ problems,” he added.

The Minister stressed that such initiatives provide the public with an opportunity to directly communicate with their elected representatives and the government.

He asserted, “Together, we will make Karawal Nagar a significant center in Delhi’s journey of development.”

Senior officials from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office were also present and took note of the issues as instructed by Mishra.

According to officials, the public hearing witnessed enthusiastic participation from the citizens, who expressed satisfaction and happiness over the prompt attention given to their problems.

The initiative aims to provide a robust platform for citizens to seek solutions to their issues, thereby strengthening direct communication between the government and the people.