Kapil Mishra, Harish Khurana in BJP’s 2nd list of 29 candidates for Delhi polls

The BJP on Saturday announced its second list of 29 candidates for February 5 Delhi Assembly polls. The list features prominent faces including Kapil Mishra and Harish Khurana.

Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra has been fielded from Karawal Nagar constituency while Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana, will contest from Moti Nagar.

The party has also fielded Priyanka Gautam from Kondli (SC) constituency. She has recently joined the BJP from the AAP.

The second List of BJP candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls was finalised at the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, which was held on Friday night.

With the release of the second list, the BJP has announced the names of 58 candidates for the total 70 seats in Delhi.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

On January 4, the BJP released its first list of 29 candidates, setting the stage for multi-cornered contests on several seats in the capital with AAP leaders, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi, in triangular contests on their seats.

Parvesh Verma, a former MP and son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, will give a fight to Kejriwal on New Delhi seat. Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit from the seat.

The BJP also fielded its former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji against Atishi. Congress has fielded former MLA Alka Lamba from here.