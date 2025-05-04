Kanpur, Agra Metro first corridors to be completed by December

Work on Kanpur and Agra Metro rail projects is progressing rapidly and Corridor-1 in both the cities is scheduled to be completed by December 2025.

In Kanpur, a 6.7-km underground stretch from Central to Moti Jheel is fully complete with over 70 per cent of the remaining corridor finished and on track for year-end delivery.

Similarly, over 50 per cent of construction on Agra Metro’s 14.27-kilometre Corridor-1 from Sikandra to Taj East Gate is complete. The construction of Corridor-2 in both projects is underway and targeted for completion by December 2026.

Metro development is gaining momentum across Uttar Pradesh with operational services in Lucknow, Noida, and Ghaziabad now expanding to Kanpur and Agra.

Officials said here on Sunday that as per a review by the Housing and Urban Planning Department, 72 per cent of Kanpur Metro Corridor-1 and 52 per cent of Agra Metro Corridor-1 have been completed and full completion targeted by December 2025. Work on Corridor-2 in both cities is also underway and scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Construction of Corridor-1 from IIT Kanpur to Naubasta is progressing swiftly. The 6.7 km underground section from Kanpur Central to Moti Jheel is already complete. The remaining work is on track to finish by December 2025. Meanwhile, a 15 km stretch of the Kanpur Metro is already operational.

The construction of Corridor-2 from Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture to Barra (8.6 km) is also moving quickly. This includes a 4.1 km underground and a 4.5 km elevated section. Tunnel work has begun in the underground stretch from Rawatpur to Double Pulia, and the first pier cap of the elevated section has been installed near Company Bagh Chauraha. The goal is to complete Corridor-2 by December 2026.

Construction of Agra Metro’s 14.27 km Corridor-1 (Sikandra to Taj East Gate) is 52 per cent complete. Metro services are already operational on a 6 km stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar, connecting key tourist sites like the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort.

A successful trial run has been conducted between Bijli Ghar and RBS College, covering four underground stations. The remaining work on Corridor-1 is expected to be completed by December 2025.

Corridor-2 in Agra, from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar (15.4 km), is entirely elevated. Construction of piers and spans is underway. Metro station construction has also begun at Agra Cantt, Agra Mandi, and Kalindi Vihar along MG Road. The goal is to complete Corridor-2 by December 2026. This will not only enhance urban transport for Agra’s residents but also attract international tourists visiting the city.