Kala Jathedi Gang shooter held in police encounter

In a significant breakthrough against organized crime in the national capital, the Southern Range of Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested a wanted gangster, Suhail alias Jaggi, a key shooter of the infamous Kala Jatheri gang, following exchange of fire in the Najafgarh area of South West Delhi.

According to the police, the operation was conducted in the intervening night of June 10 and 11 following a tip-off about his movement in the area.

The accused, when intercepted, opened fire at the police team in an attempt to flee and in retaliatory action taken in self-defence, the police shot him in the leg and managed to apprehend him.

A semi-automatic .32 bore pistol with a live cartridge and a motorcycle were recovered from the spot.

Suhail, 21, a resident of Palri Kalan village in Sonipat, Haryana, was wanted in two criminal cases related to land grabbing and firing, registered at Police Station Jaffarpur Kalan.