Jio 5G records pan-Odisha presence

Jio True 5G is now available in all district headquarters as well as over 200 major cities and towns across Odisha. Besides, hundreds of villages adjoining these cities and towns will now be able to enjoy Jio True 5G benefits, the mobile service provider claimed in a statement on Tuesday.

Jio users in all these cities, towns, and villages have been invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost. Jio’s True-5G network covers all important localities, tourist spots, educational institutions, malls & markets, residential areas, hospitals, hotels and restaurants, government buildings, and other important commercial establishments in all these areas.

Jio is the first service provider to launch True 5G services in all district headquarters and over200 major cities and towns across Odisha.

”We are happy to announce the availability of Jio True 5G services in all District Headquarters and over 200 major cities and towns across Odisha. Jio is the operator of choice for mobile users in the state and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio’s continued commitment to the people of Odisha, especially the youth”, said a spokesman of the company.