Jama Masjid area in Delhi decorated with flowers ahead of G20 Summit

As a part of preparations to ensure that the national capital is at its best during the G20 Summit, the area near Jama Masjid in the city has been decorated with flowers creating ‘tricolour’, and with bright umbrellas.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10. The international event will be held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

The area around Jama Masjid is decorated with the G20 logo, and banners, with the slogans of ‘Proud to be celebrating India’s G20 presidency’. The theme for this year’s Summit is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – One Earth, One Family, One Future.

Ahead of the international event, the city has been adorned with radiant murals, graffiti, painted walls and sculptures.

The authorities have beautified roads, footpaths, roundabouts, markets, flyovers, and public areas with over 1 lakh potted plants. Over three thousand trees and an impressive 9 lakh saplings have been planted across the city.

Ahead of the arrival of high-profile delegates in the city, trees on the roads connecting Airforce Station, SP Marg, and Rajghat were garlanded with Marigold flowers, as per the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, an official statement said on Friday.

Around 400 trees around Palam technical area (Thimmaiya Marg and parade road) will be garlanded with two coloured marigold flowers by the Delhi Cantt Board, the statement said.

Near the Raj Ghat area, around 200 trees and 100 poles will be garlanded by the Public Works Department.

In addition, around 1200 trees will be adorned by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Sardar Patel road and around important intersections.

“Around 300 trees will be adorned by MCD on the road stretches under its jurisdiction”, it said.

“It is for the first time that such eco-friendly decorations of important roads in Delhi have been carried out. The marigold flowers used for decorating the trees can remain fresh for long durations and even after they wilt and dry up, they can be used as compost around the trees, apart from being used for seeding of new plants at chosen locations. This is a typical style prevalent in Gujarat for welcoming important guests,” it added.