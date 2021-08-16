Jai Ram pays tribute to AB Vajpayee, remembers his contribution to HP

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at the historic Ridge ground in Shimla.

Thakur said Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a great statesman and visionary who realized the dream of good governance and the development of the nation with determination and farsightedness.

“Vajpayee has special affection and love for the people of Himachal and considered the state his second home. Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna launched during the tenure of A B Vajpayee has proved boon to Himachal Pradesh as it has ensured road connectivity to far-flung villages of the state,” he added.

State urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Shimla Municipal Corporation mayor Satya Kaundal and other leaders also paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister.