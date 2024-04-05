It seems a war of eminence has started among AAP leaders: Delhi BJP

Reacting to AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s letter from jail which surfaced on social media on Friday, Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said that the note by the former Deputy CM of Delhi coming after a long time seems to be nothing but an effort to prove his political existence.

Taking a dig at the AAP and its leaders, the BJP Delhi unit media head Kapoor and secretary Harish Khurana further claimed that for the past two weeks, it was Arvind Kejriwal, who became a letter sending hero from custody and since Wednesday after his release on bail, AAP leader Sanjay Singh was emerging as the poster boy of the party.

The BJP leaders further claimed that now it seems all these developments prompted Sisodia to send out a letter in a bid to get his share of news time.

Advertisement

The Delhi BJP alleged that the AAP has not given Sisodia’s letter the kind of promotion it has given to Kejriwal’s recent letters in the social and the mainstream media, which seemed like a war of eminence has started among Kejriwal, Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, BJP leaders said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday hit out at AAP leader Atishi, accusing her of crossing all limits of political and administrative decorum by raising fingers on the independence and fairness of the election commission.

Earlier in the day, the AAP leader had questioned as to whether the EC had become a subsidiary organisation of the BJP after she received a show cause notice from the poll panel over her press conference on April 2, where she claimed that she was approached by the BJP, asking her to join the party in a bid to save her political career.

As per Atishi’s claims, the news about the EC’s notice to her was planted in the media, even before she received the notice through email.