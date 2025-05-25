Is Delhi’s Education System at Risk Due to Dummy School Practices?

For countless students across the nation, getting admission to top-tier medical and engineering colleges remains the pinnacle of academic ambition. With entrance exams like the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), coaching institutes apparently play a crucial role in shaping a student’s career.

But in recent years, a troubling trend has been seen, particularly in Delhi; a growing network of ‘dummy schools’ is allowing students to sidestep traditional schooling and exploit the state’s domicile quota system, raising concerns about the integrity of the education system.

Advertisement

Dummy schooling refers to the practice where students are officially enrolled in board-affiliated schools but are not required to attend regular classes. Instead, they focus entirely on coaching for competitive exams like NEET and JEE.

Advertisement

Additionally, these schools usually partner with coaching centers to fulfill the minimum academic requirements on paper, allowing students to bypass traditional classroom learning. Parents sometimes pay high fees to enroll their children in such setups, prioritising exam success over formal education.

The Delhi government initiated an inspection on this matter across several schools, and notices were issued to approximately 10 schools. The process of de-recognising institutions found to be in serious violation of norms has been initiated.

Authorities said that more than 20 schools across the city are under scrutiny for allowing such admissions. Notices have already been issued to 10 of them, and proceedings for derecognition are in progress.

This action comes in response to a recent directive from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to act against private schools accused of raising fees without proper justification.

Delhi’s Queen Mary School in Model Town was one such case. In response to it, the CM instructed the Education Department to identify all such institutions and send out notices on an immediate basis.

“No school should subject parents or students to mental harassment, issue threats of expulsion, or raise fees without adhering to proper procedure,” Gupta stated during a Jan Samvad, where numerous parents voiced their concerns.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that all children receive a modern and high-quality education. “Parents whose children attend certain schools regularly approach me to share their concerns. There are clear rules and regulations in place, and it is essential that these are followed.”

“Any school found in breach will face the consequences. We have issued notices to all institutions against which complaints have been received,” Gupta said while addressing the gathering.

The Delhi CM also clarified that any threat to a child’s education would not be tolerated, and strict action would be taken against schools found at fault.