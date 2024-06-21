International Yoga Day celebrated at Safdarjung Hospital

The tenth International Yoga Day (IYD) was celebrated at the Safdarjung Hospital here on Friday.

The Hospital organised an event in collaboration with the Central Council of Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN) to commemorate the IYD.

A large number of participants took part in the yoga session and embraced this ancient practice with open arms.

Dr Vandana Talwar, Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital who participated in the shared valuable insights and motivational messages with the participants.

She spoke about the importance of adopting yoga in one’s life and lifestyle and how it can help overcome stress, anxiety, and other health issues.

The Medical Superintendent expressed her happiness and appreciation to the participants and thanked them for being a part of this event.

The yoga session was conducted by the yoga instructors from CCRYN who guided the participants with various yoga postures and techniques. The session was designed to suit individuals of all age groups and levels of practice.

On the occasion, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr RP Arora has requested all participants for tree plantation. He administered an oath for sanitation to the participants.