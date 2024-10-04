Instead of ‘Janta Ki Adalat,’ Kejriwal should prepare for people’s verdict in Feb 2025: Sachdeva

Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal for his proposed ‘Janta Ki Adalat,’ Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday said that residents of the city are fed up with the AAP’s corruption-ridden, inefficient government, and people want Kejriwal to stop such political theatrics put up after every few days.

Sachdeva said that instead of delivering speeches to the AAP workers and enacting the drama of ‘Janta Ki Adalat,’ it would be better if Kejriwal answers the questions of the people, as to why the AAP government did not provide even a single new hospital in Delhi during the past 10 years, why there were scams in the name of hospital construction, the BJP leader asked.

He further questioned the AAP chief as to why the government did not give a completely new school or college in the past ten years, and why has the Delhi government not added new buses to its fleet during its regime.

Advertisement

Sachdeva also questioned why the Delhi Jal Board is running into a deficit, and the national capital is now infamous for its pollution.

The Delhi BJP president also asked the AAP chief to answer to the condition of city roads, which was once known for the good condition of the same.

The BJP leader further said that no matter how much AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj try to portray Arvind Kejriwal as a symbol of sacrifice, the people of Delhi know that the AAP chief has not made any sacrifice by resigning.