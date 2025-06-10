India ushered in new era in 11 years of PM Modi’s leadership: Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that the country has entered into a new era in the 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Addressing a press conference here on the good governance and public service of PM Modi-led dispensation, Rekha Gupta said with the spirit of service and welfare of the poor, the country has achieved historic milestones on every front of development during the past eleven years.

Advertisement

She said under the leadership of the prime minister, several schemes have been introduced to benefit people, like Ujjwala Yojana, which freed many women from the smoke of cooking, making their lives better.

Advertisement

Citing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, she said the initiative provided excellent healthcare services to every household.

Gupta said that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana gave millions a roof over their heads, while the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan created social awareness.

Talking of the Mudra Yojana, Digital India, Startup India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, she said they all instilled in the youth new dreams to chase and empower themselves.

Similarly, schemes like Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samriddhi, Matritva Vandana, Janani Suraksha, women’s helpline have not only empowered women but also ensured their dignity, she added.

Gupta said India is not only an emerging power now but has also become a self-reliant nation playing a leadership role, every citizen is proud of it. This is a reflection of PM Modi’s leadership and the aspirations as well as hard work of 140 crore Indians, she noted.

Meanwhile, on the completion of eleven successful years of PM Modi’s government and its “Sankalp se Siddhi” (Resolution to Achievement) journey, the party will be taking the works done by the government to the people through various programs so that people could be aware of the better things that have come their way and avail of the benefits thereof.