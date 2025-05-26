Indecisive style of BJP govt led to waterlogging in Delhi: Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Monday claimed that the indecisive working style and incomplete preparedness of the BJP-led government in the national capital led to waterlogging in the city after a hailstorm on Saturday night.

“The BJP government was making elaborate plans to celebrate its 100 days of achievements but the city witnessed waterlogging after heavy rain, thunderstorms on late Saturday night, with the usual places facing the problem such as Minto Road, ITO, Moti Bagh, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Airport Terminal, which exposed the incompetence and lack of preparedness by the Rekha Gupta Government in tackling rain-related disruptions,” he said.

Yadav alleged that the pre-monsoon rains that flooded the city exposed the Rekha Gupta government’s half-hearted measures to prevent water-logging before the people of Delhi.

Drawing parallels with the earlier regime, the former MLA from Badli said like the AAP government, the BJP has also mastered the art of misleading the people, as the places that witnessed flooding were inspected by the LG, CM and PWD Minister for measures taken to prevent the same.