In 3 months, BJP Govt in Delhi rolls out Education Bill, Ayushman Bharat, and Women’s Honour Grant: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday stated that while other political parties often ask for a gestation period after coming to power, the people of Delhi elected the BJP on February 8, and within less than three months of taking office, the new government has made history by passing the Delhi School Education Bill 2025, issuing Ayushman Bharat cards, and launching the Women’s Honour Grant.

Sachdeva highlighted that for the past 25 years, the people of Delhi had been demanding legislation to regulate school fees, and now, the BJP-led government has fulfilled this long-standing public aspiration.

Criticizing previous administrations, he alleged that both the Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led governments had made hollow promises about education reform, but their alleged collusion with the education mafia prevented any effective fee regulation laws from being implemented in the capital.

He further stated that just last week, the Delhi government dissolved the School Management Committees (SMCs) to eliminate political interference in the administration of private schools.

Sachdeva added that the BJP-led government has set a clear goal: within the next two years, all government schools in Delhi will offer students the opportunity to study science and commerce.