Implement ‘Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan’ in Delhi schools, Verma writes to Sood

In yet another step aimed at Yamuna’s revival, the Delhi government has decided to launch the “Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan” across schools in the capital, with Water Minister Parvesh Verma writing to Education Minister Ashish Sood and urging that the campaign be implemented in all government, government-aided, and private schools across the city.

Initiated by the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, the main objective behind the campaign is to enhance sensitivity among children regarding the importance of the Yamuna River and to connect them with the broader cleanliness movement.

Verma has emphasised that to successfully rejuvenate the Yamuna, it must be turned into a mass movement, with special focus on active participation from children.

He stressed that children will not only spread the message of awareness but also help build a sensitive and responsible society for the future.

Under the “Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan,” activities like essay writing competitions, drawing and painting competitions, expressing creativity on the theme, speech, debate, and street play competitions focusing on water pollution and conservation, clean Yamuna pledges ,and awareness walks will be organised.

Verma has said that Yamuna is not just a river, but the lifeline of Delhi.

He further said that drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachhata Abhiyan (Cleanliness Mission), through ‘Maa Yamuna Swachhta Abhiyan’, the Delhi government will connect children with the cause of cleanliness and environmental conservation.

“If we educate our children today about the importance of rivers and the environment, they will grow into aware citizens tomorrow, playing a vital role in building a clean and green India. Delhi’s future is incomplete without a clean Yamuna,” Verma added.

The Delhi Jal Board will collaborate with the Directorate of Education to provide schools with necessary educational materials, awareness kits, and other resources to support this initiative, an official said.