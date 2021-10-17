IMD issues yellow warning forecasting heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of Odisha

The Bhubaneswar Regional Office of India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded yellow warning forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the State under the influence of the Low-Pressure Area over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighbourhood

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur, Puri, Khordha, Angul, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Deogarh in the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre’s weather bulletin informed.

Under the influence of the Low Pressure Area over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh & neighbourhood, squally weather with occasionally surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely over West Central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coasts during next 24 hours. Squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 Kmph are very likely over the deep sea areas of North Bay of Bengal from 17 to 19 October, it added.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea areas of West Central & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coasts during the next 24 hours and deep sea areas of North Bay of Bengal from 17 to 19 October.

The authorities of the 16 districts under yellow warning have to stay prepared to meet with the possible water-logging, landslides, localized flooding, the bulletin added.