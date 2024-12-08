IGIA unit hosts self-defence workshop for female staff of aerocity hotels

In order to bolster safety of the female staff working in the hotels in the Aerocity area, Indira Gandhi International Airport unit of Delhi Police, on Wednesday organised a self-defence workshop here at the GMR square in the National Capital.

The event was a collaborative effort led by Pride Plaza Hotel, which brought together participants from multiple prominent Aerocity hotels, and over 200 females participated in this empowering workshop.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, (IGIA) Usha Rangnani, addressed the participants during the programme and motivated the young women by emphasising on the importance of self-defence and situational awareness in the modern world.

“The skills you learn today are not just for your protection, they are for your empowerment. Every move you master here strengthens your confidence to tackle any challenge life throws your way,” the DCP said.

The workshop, led by professional trainers from Police, provided hands-on demonstrations and practical techniques tailored to real-world situations faced by women in the hospitality sector.

These include techniques to counter physical threats, strategies to maintain situational awareness in professional settings, effective methods to escape physical holds and respond to aggression.

Pride Plaza Hotel played a pivotal role in organising the event by taking the lead in rallying female staff from other hotels. A representative from Pride Plaza shared, “We are proud to have initiated this collaboration. Safety is a shared responsibility, and this workshop is a step towards building a secure environment for all women in Aerocity.”

A staff member from Pullman Hotel expressed, “This training has been an eye-opener. I now feel more confident in handling situations that once seemed intimidating.”

Another participant from JW Marriott added, “The practical skills taught today are invaluable for both our personal and professional lives.”

The IGIA team has assured participants that this was just the beginning of a series of initiatives aimed at promoting women’s safety and empowerment. Similar workshops are being planned to cover other sectors and locations within the jurisdiction.