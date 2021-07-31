Follow Us:
IED detected, defused on Jammu-Poonch highway

Traffic on Jammu-Poonch Highway was suspended for around 3 hours on Saturday after the security forces recovered an IED on the highway.

IANS | Jammu | July 31, 2021 2:19 pm

IED detected, Jammu-Poonch Highway

Photo: IANS

A major tragedy was averted on Saturday when the security forces detected and successfully defused an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Jammu-Poonch highway in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said specific information was received by the police that suspicious movement has taken place in the Dalogra area along the highway.

“Traffic was immediately suspended and an operation was launched during which the security forces detected an IED.

“Bomb disposal squad later successfully defused the IED”, police sources said.

