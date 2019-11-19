Security forces on Tuesday foiled a Pulwama-type attempt of terrorists to target Army convoys by planting two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the strategic Jammu–Poonch highway that connects with areas along the Line of Control (LOC).

The Road Opening Parties (ROPs) detected the two IEDs that were planted on the road at a distance of 100 metres from each other.

An IED was detected and defused on the highway at Kallar Morh in Rajouri district. Another IED was detected about 100 metres away.

This is considered as another attempt of terrorists to repeat a Pulwama type terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel travelling in a convoy were killed.

The Jammu-Poonch highway is strategic for security forces as it connects the LOC areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Vehicular traffic was suspended on the highway for several hours until the Army personnel defused the IEDs and scanned the entire area.

The incident has come three days after a soldier was killed and two wounded in an IED blast in the Akhnoor area of Jammu district.

In another incident, seven IEDs, one wireless set and one gas cylinder have been recovered from a terrorist hideout in the Sangla village of Surankote in Poonch.

Sources said that the terror hideout was busted in the Surankote area where several IEDs and other warlike stores were recovered during a joint operation launched by the army and the Jammu and Kashmir police.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan backed terrorists were trying to revive militancy in the Rajouri and Poonch districts that are along Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

Several terrorists have also been eliminated or arrested in the Kishtwar district of Jammu where attempts were being made to revive terrorism.