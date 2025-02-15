“I welcome the vigilance inquiry”: BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa backs CVC probe against Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday welcomed the Central Vigilance Commission’s (CVC) order for a detailed investigation into the expenditure on renovations and luxury additions to 6 Flagstaff Bungalow, the residence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP leader said that he was shocked to know that the bungalow’s property is expanded to 8 acres.

Advertisement

“… I am shocked to know that the area of the bungalow is 8 acres. Arvind Kejriwal needed an 8-acre house to live in… I welcome the vigilance inquiry against it,” Sirsa told ANI.

Advertisement

BJP leader Vijender Gupta also crticised Arvind Kejriwal over the Bhunglow, calling it a illegal structure.

“AAP and Arvind Kejriwal’s corruption regarding the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ is now out in the open. The CVC has taken cognizance based on facts. I wrote two letters on October 14 and 21 to the CVC… I wrote to the CVC that the area of ‘Sheesh Mahal’ was originally less than 10,000 gajj, but the adjacent bungalows and 8 type-5 flats were vacated and merged within it. The area increased by close to 50,000 gajj… The whole structure is illegal… I also wrote that unaccounted luxury items worth crores were installed… Based on the two letters I wrote, CVC has asked the CPWD to give a factual report… The CVC has ordered a probe on the basis of the report submitted by the CPWD,” Gupta said.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has ordered a detailed investigation into the expenditure on renovations and luxury additions to 6 Flagstaff Bungalow, the residence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The CVC has asked the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to conduct a detailed investigation on allegations that “building norms were floated to construct a lavish mansion (Sheesh Mahal) covering 40,000 square yards (8 acres).

The probe was ordered by CVC on February 13 after the CPWD submitted a factual report on Arvind Kejriwal’s official CM residence on the complaint of BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

On October 14, 2024, Gupta filed a complaint with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) regarding illegal construction at the former residence of ex-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, located at 6 Flag Staff Road.

Gupta alleged that Kejriwal flouted building regulations to construct a lavish mansion (‘Sheesh Mahal’) covering 40,000 square yards (8 acres). The complaint highlighted that government properties, including Plot Nos. 45 and 47 on Rajpur Road (previously housing senior officers and judges in Type-V flats) and two bungalows (8-A & 8-B, Flag Staff Road), were demolished and merged into the new residence, violating ground coverage and floor area ratio (FAR) norms and lacking proper layout plan approvals.

On October 16, the CVC registered the complaint for further examination. In November 2024, the CVC forwarded the complaint to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for further investigation. The CVC assured appropriate action will be taken based on a factual report.

On October 21, BJP leader Vijender Gupta lodged a formal complaint with the Vigilance Commission regarding extravagant spending on the renovation and interior decoration of the Chief Minister’s residence at 6, Flag Staff Road.

On November 5, the CVC took cognisance of Gupta’s complaint and acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations. Afterwards, on December 5, a factual report based on Vijender Gupta’s complaint was submitted to the CVC by the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), CPWD.

The residence of Kejriwal was often touted as ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by the opposition leaders and became a major topic in the recently concluded elections, where BJP secured a historic victory.