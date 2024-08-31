Husband nabbed for stabbing wife with kitchen knife

A person who fled after stabbing his wife with a kitchen knife has been arrested, the police said on Saturday.

A 25-year-old lady was admitted to DDU Hospital on August 28 having injury marks of stabbing with a sharp weapon. The lady gained conscious in about six hours and narrated the incident, said police.

During the enquiry, it came to know that she was assaulted by her husband Sudhir Kumar, at her home in Sagarpur as their relation as husband and wife was sour.

She was living separately with her three kids in the area of Sagarpur. On August 28, her husband came to meet her at home and he became furious. He tried stabbing her with a kitchen knife at her neck and fled.

A case in this regard was registered and efforts to trace the accused were made.

The accused was detained within 24 hours after the registration of the case from Uttam Nagar.

The police added that the accused had studied till fourth class and had three kids. He was not heaving a healthy relation with his wife, so he committed this offence.