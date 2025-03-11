Husband arrested for suicide by dentist North Rohini area of Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested a man for the suicide of his dentist wife on the complaint of his in-laws, who suspected his invovlement in their daughter’s death, a police official said on Tuesday.

According to officials, it was the mother of the deceased who informed the North Rohini police station about her suicide. Soon after receiving the information, a team of police reached the spot and initiated an inquiry into the case.

Advertisement

During the investigation, the cops found that the 29-year-old woman, a dentist, was, though married, staying separately from her husband for undisclosed reasons.

Advertisement

Based on a statement of the father of the deceased, the accused, Osho Parjapati, a resident of Shakurpur, has been booked in a case of abetment to suicide and arrested by the cops.

The case has been registered under the relevant Section of the BNS Act, and an investigation in the matter is underway.