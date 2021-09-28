A ‘hurt’ Captain heads to Delhi on ‘personal visit’, will he meet BJP high command?

Even as Captain Amarinder Singh’s Delhi visit has triggered speculations about the veteran Congress leader’s next move, the former Punjab Chief Minister’s close aide on Tuesday said there was no need for any unnecessary speculation as he is visiting the national Capital on a personal visit.

Amarinder’s media advisor Raveen Thukral said too much being read into the former CM’s visit to Delhi and he’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM.

“Too much being read into @capt_amarinder’s visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation,” Thukral said in a tweet.

This tweet, however, didn’t make it clear if Amarinder would meet his “personal” or “political” friends. The fact that the former CM is personally going to vacate his official residence at Kapurthala House also caused speculation if Amarinder’s this visit is “personal” in nature.

Amarinder had resigned as the CM of Punjab following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Speaking to reporters shortly after resigning as CM, Amarinder had said he felt “humiliated” at the manner in which he was treated by the Congress high command. He said the Congress party won’t even win seats in double digits if it decides to fight upcoming elections under his leadership.

Amarinder even called Navjot Singh Sidhu “incompetent” and “anti-national”. Asked if he would endorse Sidhu as his successor, Amarinder Singh had then said that he would oppose such a proposition “tooth and nail” and put up a strong candidate against him.

Replying to a question about his joining BJP, Amarinder had said, ”I will consult with my supporters and decide the future course of action.” Singh added that he was still a member of the Congress party. All these developments came just four months ahead of assembly elections in Punjab. The Congress central leadership later appointed Charanjit Singh Channi as the new Chief Minister of Punjab.