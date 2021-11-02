‘Human rights violations common in drug de-addiction centres in Himachal’

Human rights violations are common in drug rehabilitation centres in Himachal Pradesh as they are being run in unprofessional manner, State Nasha Nivaran Board convenor and advisor Om Prakash Sharma said on Monday.

Sharma while addressing a webinar on ‘Drugs Menace, Human Rights Violation and Solution’, said there were 65 drug de-addiction centres in the state which were being run by private organizations in unprofessional manner and human rights violations were common in these centres.

“The drug abuse problem has increased in the state in the last 30 years and as per an estimate, 37 per cent heroin (chitta) addicts and 36 per cent alcoholics are admitted in these drug de-addiction centres,” he added.

Sharma stated that as per the report of Union Social Justice and Empowerment ministry, three districts of Himachal, Shimla, Kangra and Mandi were among the 272 districts of the country which were worst affected by the menace of drug abuse.

Besides these three districts, seven districts of the state out of the total 12 districts, were too affected by drugs problem and as per an estimate, 32 per cent youth of the state were on the verge of getting addicted to drugs, he said.

He further stated that HP Nasha Nivaran Board under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had prepared a comprehensive drug prevention policy which would be released soon.

The policy had a multi-pronged strategy to curb drug menace in the state and in addition, an awareness campaign against drugs will be launched in Himachal after 20 November.

“It has been accepted by agencies at national and international level that drugs and other intoxicating substances constitute violation of human rights.

Besides, 10 out of the total 12 districts have been affected by the drugs problem and the state produces 300 tonnes marijuana and 10 tonnes of heroin each year.

In addition, the drugs smuggled from across the border are making inroads to Himachal and other states of the country,” he said, adding that the state government was committed to make Himachal drugs free.

Sharma added that the drug trade leads to increase in terror activities as countries like Afghanistan and Pakistan uses drug money to finance terrorism.

He urged the youth to remain alert against such covert threats and added they should be made aware of drug smuggling and usage by Nasha Nivaran Board as well as other agencies.

Ajai Srivastava, chairman of Umang Foundation which organized the webinar, said there was correlation between drugs and human rights violation and the addicts should be considered as victims not as accused.