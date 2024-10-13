Huge amount of banned firecrackers seized from Delhi, 2 traders held

Ahead of the festive season, Delhi Police have arrested two traders for storing and supplying banned firecrackers and seized 1323 Kg of banned material from two godowns in Baprola village, South West Delhi.

The police have registered a case under section 288 (negligence conduct with explosive substance) BNS and 9B of Explosive Act-1884.

These firecrackers were being supplied to several parts of Delhi and sold at higher rates as the national capital has banned firecrackers till January 1, said a police official.

The police had received secret information about the illegal business being run in the city and based on it, a raid was conducted at both the godowns.

Two traders, Manoj Kumar and Vipin Kumar, who were running the business and own the godowns where the firecrackers were kept, were arrested by the police.