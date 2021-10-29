HP: Two tourists killed, 4 injured in river rafting mishap in Kullu

Two women tourists from Maharashtra were killed while four others suffered injuries after the raft in which they were river rafting overturned in Beas River in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, around 207 km from state headquarters Shimla.

A police official said the incident took place at around 11.30 am near Bashing in Beas River in Kullu.

The deceased have been identified as Shakira (75) and Rakaiya (53) while the injured have been identified as Mariyam, Nafisa, Rashida and Tasneem and they have been admitted in Regional Hospital, Kullu for further medical treatment.

All of the women were the native of Indore in Maharashtra, police said, adding a case has been registered in this and further investigations in the matter are on.