HP to launch awareness campaign on drug abuse in Nov

Himachal Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary J C Sharma on Tuesday said a drug awareness campaign will be launched in the entire state in the month of November.

After the meeting of the state level drug awareness campaign, he said effective steps would be taken by various departments for the eradication of narcotics including awareness activities during the 15 days long campaign across the state.

“The use of drugs is a matter of concern among the people of the state and all departments should work in coordination with each other to eradicate drug abuse from the state.

During this campaign, the forest department will uproot the cultivation of cannabis in the state and organize workshops in this regard.

The representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies will be made aware about the ill effects of drugs and oaths will be administered to prevent drug abuse. An exhibition and drama showcasing the ill effects of drugs will also be organized in the joint coordination of Social Justice and Empowerment and Education departments,” he added.

He stated that publicity material related to drug abuse will also be released.

He asked the Information and Public Relations Department to prepare a curtain razor on this occasion.

Sharma further stated that under this campaign drama, slogan writing, painting competitions, etc would be organized at the gram panchayat level in the state to make people aware about the ill effects of drugs.

Health department workers will visit Gram Panchayats, Mahila Mandals and Schools to make people aware of the drug abuse.

A special OPD will be provided by the Health Department on every Wednesday for drug related counseling. During this, street plays will also be organized across the state.

Besides, active participation of members of non-government organizations including representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, Urban Local Bodies would be ensured to make this campaign successful in the state.

The Deputy Commissioners in the districts would ensure the successful implementation of this campaign, he added.