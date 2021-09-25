HP HC issues notice to govt over demolition of Mandi school

Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday issued notices to the chief secretary, principal secretary, Education, and authorities of Mandi district on alleged demolition of a school building, playground, etc.

A division bench comprising the acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a petition taken up suo moto on a letter written by one student of Vijay Senior Secondary School, Mandi.

The petitioner alleged that during the lockdown, the state government has physically demolished the school building, playground, and stage, etc and the vacant space has also been covered, giving the school a congested feeling.

He further alleged that big shopping malls are proposed to be constructed there which would benefit few rich persons and political leaders.

Besides, the existence of a playground is projected as one of the prerequisite requirements for opening a private school, but here, the government itself has destroyed the playground.

The local residents, media, and social organizations are not coming forward due to fear of the government.

Besides, there was earlier a Primary Government School in the building which had also been closed a few years ago and now the government is illegally plotting to close the Senior Secondary School also so that rich and influential persons can be accommodated.

He had further alleged that poor, orphaned, and migrant children are studying in the school and the students are being mentally pressurized by the officials with threats of spoiling their results and are also being given various allurements.

If an immediate respite is not provided by taking action in the matter, there is a possibility that some students may commit self-immolation in order to save the school.

He added Justice Swantanter Kumar, former Chief Justice, had also studied in the school.

The court directed the state government to submit file replies before the next date and posted the matter after two weeks.