HP Guv honours 18 teachers

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendera Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday conferred state awards upon 17 teachers and honoured one with national award for the year 2021 on the occasion of Teacher’s Day in Shimla.

The Governor paid rich tributes to late Dr S Radhakrishnan, former President of India and termed him as a veracious personality, Nobel laureate, academician and an able administrator.

“The role of a teacher is quite immense in the society as he guides the society. He said that society exists because of the teacher.

In our ancient culture, Guru has been given the status of God as no work was completed without Guru and the relationship of teacher with student was constant and from this point of view his role as a guide was important,” he added.

The Governor expressed concern over lack of moral values and character, be it personal or social, lag the nation behind and stated that therefore, this day was a day of introspection.

The process of making good human beings should be the basis of education and the overall objective of development of children was to build a strong nation, so teachers have the obligation to imbibe moral values to the students, he said.