HP govt extends closure of schools till 25 Sept

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday extended closure of schools in the state till 25 September owing to present situation of Covid active cases and positivity rate in the state.

A notification in this regard was issued by chief secretary and State Executive Committee (SEC) chairman Ram Subhag Singh.

A state government official said as per the new SEC order, all schools will continue to remain closed till 25 September, except residential schools.

However, teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend the school.

For residential schools, the standard operating procedure issued by the education department will be followed strictly to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

“Any person violating these measures and not following Covid appropriate behavior will be prosecuted as per the provision of Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC.

This order will come into effect immediately and shall remain in force till further order and all other restrictions and relaxations shall remain same as per previous orders,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the state government had earlier ordered closure of schools till 21 September amid rise in Covid cases but parents in some districts as Kullu and Solan had demanded opening of schools as their wards weren’t coping well with online education.