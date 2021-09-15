HP govt declares holiday on 29 Sept, 1 Oct for PRIs polls

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday declared public holiday on 29 September and 1 October on account of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) polls to be held in left out areas of Lahaul Spiti and Chamba districts.

A state government official said the phase-I and II PRIs polls for left out sub-divisions of Udaipur, Keylong and Kaza in Lahaul Spiti district and Pangi in Chamba district were being held on 29 September and 1 October.

“All Government offices, boards, corporations, educational institutions and industrial establishments situated in the Himachal Pradesh under Industrial Disputes Act and shops will remain closed in these areas.

This will also be a paid holiday to daily wages employees and also within the meaning of section 25 of Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881,” he added.

He clarified that special casual leave may be given to those employees who are working in different places in the state but have a right to vote in PRIs polls on the production of certificate from the concerned presiding officer that he had actually cast his vote.