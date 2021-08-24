HP govt committed for welfare of weaker sections: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh government is committed for the welfare and socio-economic upliftment of the weaker sections of the society, especially scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

Addressing a delegation of state BJP Scheduled Castes Morcha, Thakur said the scheduled castes community in the state was playing a major role in development of the state and the country.

“BJP is also fortunate to have benevolence of scheduled castes communities which is one of the reasons that party has become the biggest political party of the world.

The state government was always striving hard to ensure that the scheduled castes get due representation in the BJP regime,” he added.

He stated that it was during the tenure of the BJP that the budget under Scheduled Castes Special Component Plan was enhanced in proportion to the scheduled castes population.

About 15,000 houses will be constructed in the state during the current financial year under different housing schemes.

The majority of the houses will be constructed for the scheduled castes families, he said.

He further stated that several schemes such as Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Sahara Yojna and HIMCARE had benefitted lakhs of scheduled castes families during this period.

He urged the scheduled castes community to give their wholehearted support to the state government so that BJP can once again form the government in 2022.

State health minister Rajiv Saizal said that the state government under the able and dynamic leadership of CM Jai Ram Thakur was committed for welfare of the weaker sections of the society.

Several schemes have been launched to improve the socio-economic conditions of the weaker sections of the society, he added.

State social justice and empowerment minister Sarveen Chaudhary, BJP national secretary Vivek Sonkar, the newly appointed chairman of HP Scheduled Castes Commission Virender Kashyap, Saksham Gudiya Board chairperson Rupa Sharma were also present on the occasion among others.