HP bypolls: Preparations complete for counting of votes

Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer C Palrasu on Monday said all preparations have been completed for the counting of votes for by-elections to the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and Fatehpur, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Arki assembly constituencies.

He stated that the counting of votes would be started on November 2, 2021 from 8 am amidst tight security at the respective centres.

A counting assistant and a counting supervisor will be posted at each table other than the returning officer’s table in the counting centre.

11 counting observers have been deployed for the Mandi parliamentary constituency, whereas for Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituencies, only three general observers have been posted as counting observers.

Apart from this, one micro observer has also been deployed at each counting table, Palrasu added.

He further stated that two separate centers have been set up for counting of the postal ballot papers and ETPBS votes of Mandi parliamentary constituency.

Similarly, a separate center has also been set up in Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies for counting of postal ballots and ETPBS votes.

In compliance with the guidelines issued in view of the Covid-19 epidemic, there will be a ban on taking out victory processions by the winning candidates or their supporters after the declaration of the results.

Apart from this, not more than two people will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his authorized representative at the time of taking the election certificate from the Returning Officer, he added.