HP bypolls: CEO Paulrasu reviews preparation in Mandi LS seat

HP Chief Electoral Officer cum-Secretary Election C Paulrasu visited Mandi district and reviewed the preparations for the bye-election to Mandi-2 parliamentary constituency on Saturday.

He visited the counting centres and strong rooms at Sundernagar set up for counting of votes in respect of Karsog, Sundernagar, Nachan and Sarkaghat Assembly segments. He also visited the polling station to check the availability of Assured Minimum Facilities at some of the polling stations in respect of Sundernagar, Balh, Mandi and Padhar.

Paulrasu also visited the construction site of the District EVM warehouse and issued necessary directions to expedite the construction work.

He also chaired the meeting with the DEO-Returning Officer Mandi, Expenditure Observer, SP Mandi AROs and Nodal Officers appointed for the various activities.

He directed the DEO and AROs to check the polling station building of all the assembly segments and instructed BLOs to create awareness among the voters regarding proper arrangements of the covid-19 guidelines issued by the ECI.

The CEO was apprised in the meeting that PROS and POs have been appointed for the ensuing by-election, EVMs have been randomised and will be issued to concerned assembly segments on 10 October.